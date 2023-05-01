trending:

Press Release

The Hill grows audience in March, widens gap over Politico, Axios

by TheHill.com - 05/01/23 6:02 PM ET
The Hill reached more than 32 million people across its digital channels in March, according to media measurement service Comscore, continuing its trend of growth as the nation’s largest digital-first political news brand.

The Hill now reaches 60 percent more readers than Politico and nearly twice as many as Axios. 

In addition, The Hill is one of a handful of media outlets in the “News & Information” space showing audience growth since the beginning of the year. According to Comscore, The Hill has gained 5 percent more audience since January, while competitors such as Politico and Axios have declined: -7 percent and -16 percent, respectively. 

Joseph Ruffolo, SVP and GM of The Hill and NewsNation Digital, said, “We are very excited about the continued leadership, traffic growth and expansion of The Hill.  From our new show on NewsNation, to our Fast channel, to Rising on YouTube … and the many things to come down the pipeline.”  

Over the past 12 months, The Hill has grown 40 percent in reach, while Politico has stayed flat at 3 percent.

The Hill is demonstrating that quality, non-partisan information matters, as readers increased their time spent each month with The Hill by more than 20 percent over the past year. 

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

