Sarakshi Rai promoted to Director of Audience Development 

by The Hill staff - 05/08/23 12:01 AM ET
Announcement from: Bob Cusack, Editor-in-Chief, The Hill 

Sarakshi Rai has been promoted to Director of Audience Development and will continue to head of our social media team. Sarakshi joined us in October of 2021, and she hit the ground running. And then she got even better. She is great at spotting news and knows what will go viral. Most importantly, Sarakshi is a complete team player. She has made The Hill much stronger. 

In her new role, she will be responsible for growing the audience for The Hill and will work across the newsroom to increase overall site traffic while staying true to The Hill’s mission as a decoder of politics, policy, and related issues for the nation. 

Sarakshi got her start writing about sports in India before heading to London, where she was mostly in charge of booking Ukrainian hotels for correspondents during the 2014 invasion as an intern at The Times of London.  

After a couple of years of political reporting in India at Network 18, she moved to Esquire magazine in Dubai. She came to the U.S. in 2020 and started at The Hill after getting a second masters at University of Delaware.  

