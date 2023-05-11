The Hill TV sees record growth in viewership  

Rising, The Hill TV’s groundbreaking morning show, had its biggest viewership month in over a year, with an average of 875,000 viewers per day tuning in to the show in April, setting a 15-month high in viewership.

In addition, Rising also saw 80% growth in plays year over-year, topping nearly 20 million plays in April 2023.

Hosted by Robby Soave and Briahna Joy Gray, Rising brings together newsmakers and thought leaders from across the political spectrum. Recent guests have included: Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA), Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC), Co-Chair of The Forward Party, Andrew Yang and former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield.

Co-host Robby Soave: “Rising has a new look, but it’s still a platform for genuine conversations, independent perspectives, and actual debates. We’re so grateful to have an audience that respects the work we do.”

Rising can be seen daily on TheHill.com, YouTube and the new award-winning The Hill TV streaming channel, which is available on The Roku Channel, Plex, Vizio WatchFree+, and LG.