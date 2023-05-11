trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Press Release

The Hill TV sees record growth in viewership  

by Sarakshi Rai - 05/11/23 2:30 PM ET
by Sarakshi Rai - 05/11/23 2:30 PM ET

Rising, The Hill TV’s groundbreaking morning show, had its biggest viewership month in over a year, with an average of 875,000 viewers per day tuning in to the show in April, setting a 15-month high in viewership.  

In addition, Rising also saw 80% growth in plays year over-year, topping nearly 20 million plays in April 2023. 

Hosted by Robby Soave and Briahna Joy Gray, Rising brings together newsmakers and thought leaders from across the political spectrum. Recent guests have included: Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA), Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC), Co-Chair of The Forward Party, Andrew Yang and former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield.  

Co-host Robby Soave: “Rising has a new look, but it’s still a platform for genuine conversations, independent perspectives, and actual debates. We’re so grateful to have an audience that respects the work we do.” 

Rising can be seen daily on TheHill.com, YouTube and the new award-winning The Hill TV streaming channel, which is available on The Roku Channel, Plex, Vizio WatchFree+, and LG.  

Tags Andrew Yang Briahna Joy Gray Hill TV Nancy Mace Rand Paul Ro Khanna Robert Redfield

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Press Release News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  2. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  3. GOP senator says he won’t support Trump in 2024: ‘Where do I begin?’
  4. House Republicans pass border bill limiting asylum protections
  5. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  6. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  7. Five takeaways from Trump’s CNN town hall
  8. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
  9. El Niño’s arrival is imminent and there’s a 90% chance it lasts all ...
  10. E. Jean Carroll’s attorney says she may sue Trump again over CNN town hall ...
  11. Trump appeals E. Jean Carroll verdict
  12. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  13. McConnell faces heavy pressure from right on debt ceiling
  14. FDA updates blood donation policy to include gay, bisexual men
  15. Debt default would increase housing payments by 22 percent: Zillow
  16. Trump snaps at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: ‘You’re a nasty person’
  17. Jeffries: Trump default comments complicate debt talks
  18. Senate seeks long shot solution with Title 42 deadline on deck
Load more

Video

See all Video