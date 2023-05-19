The Hill’s Policy Newsletters named as a finalist for The Publisher Newsletter Awards
Media Voices named The Hill’s Policy Newsletters as a Best Politics Newsletter finalist for their in-depth coverage and reporting of major industry sectors.
Recently refreshed with a crisp new look, the Policy Newsletters offer expert insights on key industry verticals, including Health Care, Energy & Environment, Business & Economy, Defense & National Security, and Technology. The newsletters include a hosted introduction by The Hill’s expert editors in each vertical providing important context on the lead story of the day. The Publisher Newsletter Awards are a celebration of the best newsletters in the publishing and media industry awarded by Media Voices, an industry-leading weekly podcast with news, views and interviews with key figures from around the media world. Read more about them here.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.