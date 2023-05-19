trending:

The Hill’s Policy Newsletters named as a finalist for The Publisher Newsletter Awards

by TheHill.com - 05/19/23 11:26 AM ET
Media Voices named The Hill’s Policy Newsletters as a Best Politics Newsletter finalist for their in-depth coverage and reporting of major industry sectors.

Recently refreshed with a crisp new look, the Policy Newsletters offer expert insights on key industry verticals, including Health Care, Energy & Environment, Business & Economy, Defense & National Security, and Technology. The newsletters include a hosted introduction by The Hill’s expert editors in each vertical providing important context on the lead story of the day. The Publisher Newsletter Awards are a celebration of the best newsletters in the publishing and media industry awarded by Media Voices, an industry-leading weekly podcast with news, views and interviews with key figures from around the media world. Read more about them here.

