The Hill’s Policy Newsletters named as a finalist for The Publisher Newsletter Awards

Media Voices named The Hill’s Policy Newsletters as a Best Politics Newsletter finalist for their in-depth coverage and reporting of major industry sectors.

Recently refreshed with a crisp new look, the Policy Newsletters offer expert insights on key industry verticals, including Health Care, Energy & Environment, Business & Economy, Defense & National Security, and Technology. The newsletters include a hosted introduction by The Hill’s expert editors in each vertical providing important context on the lead story of the day. The Publisher Newsletter Awards are a celebration of the best newsletters in the publishing and media industry awarded by Media Voices, an industry-leading weekly podcast with news, views and interviews with key figures from around the media world. Read more about them here.