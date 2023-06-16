trending:

Press Release

The Hill takes home SPJDC Dateline Honors

by TheHill.com - 06/16/23 11:25 AM ET
Two Hill journalists were honored by the Society of Professional Journalists’ D.C. chapter on Wednesday night.  

National security reporter Rebecca Beitsch won in the Weekly Newspaper Series category for “Here, There, Everywhere: Afghan refugees one year later,”  a three-part series on Afghan refugees one year since the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan

In The Know columnist Judy Kurtz was a finalist in Weekly Newspaper Features category for “A mother’s harrowing RSV story ends with a simple lesson,” a moving piece on her son Ethan’s battle against RSV

A full list of winners can be found on the SPJDC website.

