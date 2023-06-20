Ella Lee and Taylor Giorno join The Hill’s editorial staff

Ella Lee is joining The Hill’s courts team as a staff writer. She was previously at USA Today covering campaigns, democracy and politics. Her coverage has included the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys sedition cases in federal court. She’s a DePaul grad who has previously reported for the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune.

Taylor Giorno will be joining the Business team as the new Business and Lobbying reporter. Taylor comes to The Hill from OpenSecrets, where she’s served as the Money-In-Politics reporter and has worked on connecting the dots between lobbying and legislation. A graduate of the University of Virginia and the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, she has also interned for Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and Center for International Policy, where she focused on defense spending and foreign lobbying.