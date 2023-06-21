trending:

Press Release

The Hill launches race and politics podcast: ‘The Switch Up’

by The Hill Staff - 06/21/23 6:13 PM ET
The Hill has launched a new podcast — “The Switch Up” — a deep dive into the intersection of race and politics through intimate conversations with leading scholars, advocates and legislators from communities of color.  

“The Switch Up” highlights the top issues affecting communities of color and will host a conversation on how leaders are looking to address their concerns. 

Episode 1 launched Wednesday, June 21, and delves into the names of Black queer activists who many may be unaware of.

The episode begins with The Hill’s staff writer Brooke Migdon providing context around the topic, including the spread of legislation limiting LGBTQ rights, and features the Human Rights Campaign’s Leslie Hall, the National Black Justice Coalition’s David Johns and Washington University in St. Louis’s Marlon Bailey. 

Listen here.

“The Switch Up” will release a new episode each month and will include discussions around the Black Lives Matter movement, the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom and the Black Mental Health Crisis.  

“The Switch Up” is created, written and hosted by The Hill’s race and politics reporter Cheyanne M. Daniels with editing and audio production by Christian Carter. 

