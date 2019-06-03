NRA fires back at Gillibrand for changing stance on gun rights: 'She'll say anything'

The National Rifle Association (NRA) fired back at Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandGillibrand spars with Fox News anchor over abortion coverage Gillibrand: 'The NRA is the worst organization in this country' With debates on horizon, Democrats sharpen attack lines MORE (D-N.Y.), calling out her flip-flopping views on gun rights and claiming her recent dig at the organization is just an attempt to get ahead in the Democratic presidential primary.

The NRA tweeted Monday that Gillibrand, who has yet to meet Democratic National Convention's new qualifications for later debates, will "say anything" to get on the debate stage.

"Gillibrand called us the worst org int the country, but when she represented NY20, she wrote us: 'I appreciate the work that the NRA does to protect gun owners rights, and I look forward to working with you for many years,'" the NRA tweeted.

Gillibrand called us the worst org in the country, but when she represented NY20, she wrote us: “I appreciate the work that the NRA does to protect gun owners rights, and I look forward to working with you for many years.” Now that she’s looking to crack 1%, she’ll say anything. pic.twitter.com/uW5OgpUa5B — NRA (@NRA) June 3, 2019

Gillibrand's campaign did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment Monday.

The senator called the NRA attack "the worst organization in this country" during a Sunday Fox News town hall.

In response, the NRA shared a copy of the 2008 letter she wrote to the organization, in which the then-member of the House of Representatives expressed appreciation of their work to protect gun owners rights.

At the town hall, Gillibrand outlined her gun violence policy, including universal background checks, a federal gun trafficking law, and a ban on bump stocks and military-style weapons.

It's in direct contrast to the letter shared by the NRA.

"On the question of outright banning certain firearms for cosmetic features, bullets of an random size, or banning magazines holding an arbitrary number of cartridges, I am adamantly opposed and do not believe that laws should be based on random limits just for the sake of limiting gun ownership or usage," the letter reads.

To qualify for the first two debates, candidates must garner donations from at least 65,000 unique donors or hit at least 1 percent in three approved polls. Gillibrand meets the polling mark, but fails to crack the donation threshold, based on an analysis by The Hill.

The DNC said it will prioritize candidates who reach both thresholds, which 13 candidates in the crowded field meet.

Last week the DNC announced it's raising the criteria for candidates to get on the stage for the third presidential debate. To participate, candidates must receive 2 percent or more support in at least four polls and receive donations from a minimum of 130,000 individual donors.

Gillibrand, who just barely qualifies for the first debates, would not meet the new criteria.

The DNC will announce the official lineup two weeks before the first debates on June 26 and 27.