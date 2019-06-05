Warren: Hyde Amendment should not be American law

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Overnight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Ocasio-Cortez calls Jay Inslee's climate plan the 'gold standard' MORE (D-Mass.) said Wednesday the decades-old Hyde Amendment shouldn't be law, as 2020 presidential primary candidates responded to Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Overnight Energy: Biden unveils trillion climate plan | Plan included passages lifted from green groups | Warren offers trillion green manufacturing plan | Ocasio-Cortez praises Inslee on climate Ocasio-Cortez calls Jay Inslee's climate plan the 'gold standard' MORE's remarks that he still supports the rule placing restrictions on federal funds used for abortion services.

Warren told reporters her position is "not about the politics, it's about what's right," in a tweet shared by NBC News reporter Ali Vitali.

I asked @ewarren just now about Biden’s support of Hyde. She said she “will lead the fight to have it overturned.”



Pressed on if D nominee can hold that position: “it’s not about the politics, its about whats right. The Hyde amendment should not be American law.” pic.twitter.com/zeghcybARk — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) June 5, 2019

Warren has called to end the Hyde Amendment, and co-sponsors legislation to overturn the ban.

Biden's campaign aides told The Hill he still supports the amendment preventing federal funds paying for abortion except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the woman.

His support differs from all his fellow primary candidates in the crowded field.