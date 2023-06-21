The Switch Up: Black queer activists you should know

Black Americans have been vital in the fight for civil rights, and not just when it comes to race.

Numerous Black queer activists have fought for decades to secure equal rights for the LGBTQ community, yet their names are often left out of history books. This year, they’ve begun to receive more attention — particularly after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis argued queer history and Black history had no connection.

But many argue the contributions of Black queer activists have been vital in the fight for equality over the years.



The Switch Up podcast series — hosted by The Hill’s Cheyanne Daniels — explores the intersection of race and politics through intimate conversations with leading scholars, advocates and legislators from communities of color.