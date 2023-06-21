trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Race & Politics

The Switch Up: Black queer activists you should know

by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 06/21/23 12:00 PM ET
by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 06/21/23 12:00 PM ET

Black Americans have been vital in the fight for civil rights, and not just when it comes to race.

Numerous Black queer activists have fought for decades to secure equal rights for the LGBTQ community, yet their names are often left out of history books. This year, they’ve begun to receive more attention — particularly after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis argued queer history and Black history had no connection.

But many argue the contributions of Black queer activists have been vital in the fight for equality over the years.  

Listen above.

The Switch Up podcast series — hosted by The Hill’s Cheyanne Daniels — explores the intersection of race and politics through intimate conversations with leading scholars, advocates and legislators from communities of color.

Tags Black activists Education Human Rights Campaign LGTBQ Pride Month Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Race & Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  2. Republicans bash Boebert for forcing Biden impeachment vote: ‘Frivolous’
  3. Watch live: John Durham testifies before House Judiciary Committee
  4. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  5. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  6. An ‘average’ American income may no longer cut it
  7. What to know about the loan servicer at the center of the Supreme Court student ...
  8. Teamsters strike with UPS could snarl commerce as labor flexes muscle
  9. DeSantis films ad in ‘collapsed’ San Francisco amid Newsom attack
  10. ‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase loses GOP state Senate primary in Virginia
  11. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  12. McCarthy doubles down on Biden family probes after Hunter plea deal
  13. Republicans rage over Hunter Biden — with some notable exceptions
  14. Geraldo Rivera says Fox has taken him off ‘The Five’ 
  15. Judge orders unsealing of Santos’s bond sponsor names Thursday
  16. GOP fears Kari Lake bid could cost them Arizona Senate race
  17. Watch live: Fed chair Powell testifies on Monetary Policy Report 
  18. Watch live: Coast Guard gives update on search for lost tourist sub 
Load more

Video

See all Video