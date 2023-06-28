trending:

Race & Politics

Most say racial, ethnic discrimination a significant cause of political divide: poll

by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 06/28/23 12:42 PM ET
Anti-scaling fence has been placed to block access to a display of protest posters, around the corning from a section of 16th Street renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Washington — the day before the last presidential election. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A majority of Americans believe racial and ethnic discrimination is a major problem and a significant reason behind the country’s political divisions, according to a new poll. 

The Monmouth University poll released on Wednesday found 61 percent of Americans believe racial and ethnic discrimination is a “big problem,” while 52 percent say issues around race relations are a major reason behind the current political divide. Among people of color, 76 percent say discrimination is a big problem, compared to only 52 percent of non-Hispanic whites. 

Among whites, these numbers vary drastically based on political party identification. Though 72 percent of white Democrats say race is a major issue for divisions, only 51 percent of white Republicans agree. 

The numbers followed a spike in 2020 — after the murder of George Floyd by a white Minneapolis police officer — when 76 percent of Americans said racial discrimination was a big problem. 

Political divisions in America have been growing for some time, and the 2016 and 2020 elections highlighted the divisions. Candidates and political leaders across the aisle have accused the other party of leading the country toward facism, while advocates have repeatedly said the election cycles have become “life or death.”

Still, Monmouth’s poll showed that 52 percent of Americans remain somewhat optimistic about the future of race relations, though people of color are less likely than whites to express this hope. 

Fifty-eight percent of people of color want to see racial diversity and inclusion given more attention, including in schools. 

Curriculum around race and racism has become a particularly hot topic in the last few years as some politicians seek to limit how these topics can be taught in schools. 

At least 26 states have banned books for pushing what conservatives argue is critical race theory, a legal framework taught in colleges that explores how racism is embedded in most American institutions. 

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who announced a 20242 White House bid last month — recently signed legislation prohibiting schools from spending public funding on diversity, equity and inclusion programs, or what his office called “discriminatory initiatives.”

Almost half of white respondents in the Monmouth survey said racial diversity and inclusion needs to be given less attention, with 50 percent supportive of limiting how racial inequity is taught in schools.  

The poll was conducted by telephone from May 18-23, with 981 adults in the United States.  The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 5.6 percentage points for the full sample.

