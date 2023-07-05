trending:

Race & Politics

The Switch Up: Black Lives Matter, 10 years later

by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 07/05/23 12:00 PM ET
Trayvon Martin was only 17 years old when he was shot and killed by George Zimmerman. His death, and the subsequent acquittal of Zimmerman, sparked nationwide protests – and the birth of a movement we know today as Black Lives Matter.

It’s been 10 years since the Black Lives Matter movement was created by organizers Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi. 

Since then, the list of Black and brown Americans who have been killed at the hands of police has grown.

On this episode, we reflect on the last 10 years of work to spread the message that Black Lives Matter. What’s been done so far — and where do we have left to go?

Listen above.

The Switch Up podcast series — hosted by The Hill’s Cheyanne M. Daniels — explores the intersection of race and politics through intimate conversations with leading scholars, advocates and legislators from communities of color.

