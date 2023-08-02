trending:

Race & Politics

The Switch Up: An interview with Rep. Summer Lee

by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 08/02/23 12:00 PM ET
Rep. Summer Lee (D) made history in 2022 when she became the first Black woman elected to serve in the House of Representatives for Pennsylvania. A graduate of Penn State and Howard University School of Law, Lee has spent much of her career focused on civil rights and social justice advocacy. 

Lee is like many Black women — advocating for equal rights even when they themselves were often left out of the history books. 

But why does the drive for change consistently come from the hearts and souls of Black women? And how are we seeing a new wave of Black women changing the face of American politics?

Listen above.

The Switch Up podcast series — hosted by The Hill’s Cheyanne M. Daniels — explores the intersection of race and politics through intimate conversations with leading scholars, advocates and legislators from communities of color.

Tags Black history HBCU Summer Lee The Switch Up

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

