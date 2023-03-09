trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Rihanna sends flowers to senior ladies for ‘amazing’ Super Bowl reenactment

by Laura Morrison and Jocelina Joiner - 03/09/23 11:18 AM ET
by Laura Morrison and Jocelina Joiner - 03/09/23 11:18 AM ET

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WJW) — A group of ladies at Arcadia Senior Living in Kentucky received quite the surprise over the weekend when a bouquet of flowers apparently arrived from a certain pop star.

Turns out, Rihanna apparently saw the viral video of some of the Bowling Green retirement home residents reenacting a moment from her now-infamous 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

“The moment we’ve hoped for, Rihanna has delivered,” the retirement home said in a Facebook post, showing off white roses and a note that said, “You ladies dance was amazing. Love Roc Nation. Rihanna.”

The video, which showed about a dozen older ladies — all dressed in white except one who wore red as Rihanna did in the show — lip-syncing to the pop star’s “Rude Boy,” has garnered millions of views since being posted.

Rihanna provided a high-flying halftime performance in Arizona. The nine-time Grammy Award winner began and ended the halftime show suspended high above the field. She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit with tight, rubbery garb underneath as she stood on a transparent rectangular platform that raised and lowered as she belted out the lyrics to her hit songs over the turf. Her background dancers wore white.

  • Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
  • Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Rihanna performs at halftime during the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Rihanna’s performance, which not only served as an announcement for her second pregnancy, , news that was revealed after the show, also reportedly drew 102 complaints to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from viewers who felt the show was inappropriate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  2. Will Jeff Bezos ‘Make America Amazon’ in 2024?
  3. Biden lays down first marker in fiscal talks with McCarthy 
  4. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  5. La Niña is officially over, NOAA announces: What does that mean?
  6. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  7. 33 Senate Democrats join Republicans to block DC crime bill
  8. Sparks fly in first Chicago mayoral runoff debate as candidates trade barbs
  9. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  10. China brought down its balloon after it crossed Latin America
  11. Most in new poll view ‘woke’ as positive term
  12. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  13. Carlson shows two sides to his views on Trump, supporters
  14. McConnell hospitalized after fall in DC
  15. Biden zeroing in on candidates to be his 2024 campaign manager 
  16. Federal judge rules Biden’s border parole policy illegal
  17. Activists prepare next steps for if Biden’s student loan forgiveness prevails
  18. Decline in democracy worldwide may be reaching ‘turning point’: researchers
Load more

Video

See all Video