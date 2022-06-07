trending:

Senate

Cornyn says gun reform negotiations prompted a lot of ‘chin-stroking’ in GOP

by Jared Gans - 06/07/22 3:12 PM ET
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Anna Rose Layden

Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R) on Tuesday told a group of reporters he “sensed a lot of chin-stroking” when he briefed his Republican colleagues on the discussions of a bipartisan group of senators working on gun reform.

Cornyn is one of nine senators currently working to reach a bipartisan agreement on gun legislation in the aftermath of multiple mass shootings that have occurred across the country, including one at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers.

Cornyn told the reporters he did not receive “pushback” or a “standing ovation” in response to his remarks at the Tuesday lunch, according to a tweet from CNN chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju. 

One of the topics of conversation during the meeting was red flag laws, Raju reported. A red flag law allows an individual’s family or friends to petition for their firearms to be temporarily removed if they may pose a threat to themselves or others. 

Several conservative Republicans have spoken out against red flag laws, arguing mental health is the more significant factor in gun violence. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) said Sunday that red flag laws are unconstitutional and will not solve gun violence.

