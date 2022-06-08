Murkowski to David Hogg: ‘We owe some steps here’ on gun violence

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) told Parkland shooting survivor and gun control activist David Hogg that Congress needs to take steps on gun violence as senators work to reach a bipartisan deal on gun legislation.

In a video Hogg posted on Twitter of a short conversation he had with Murkowski, he said he’s looking for “anything” to be done on the issue of gun violence. Murkowski responded “we owe some steps here” and added that there is work to be done.

“There’s just so many layers to all this and we recognize that, but we can’t say it’s so complicated that we can’t do anything,” Murkowski said.

She said frustration has come from lawmakers not making progress on the issue, and noted that it should not be considered too “hard” or “partisan” to work on.

A bipartisan group of senators is working to reach an agreement on gun legislation following a series of high-profile mass shootings in places like Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 21 at an elementary school with an AR-15-style rifle.

Hogg said in his tweet that Murkowski is the only non-Democrat who has been willing to speak with him.