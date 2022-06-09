trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

CEOs press senators on guns

by Monique Beals - 06/09/22 9:32 AM ET

The CEOs of more than 220 U.S. companies are pressing the Senate in a new letter to take action on gun violence. 

The letter, first obtained by Axios, calls for the senators to “take bold urgent action to address our gun violence epidemic.”

Citing recent deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., as well the 14 mass shootings that took place in between those incidents, the business leaders said the violence has “highlighted the lack of action” from the Senate. 

“Among the affected are our employees, our customers, and the communities we work in” the CEOs wrote.

“We urge the Senate to take immediate action. Gun violence can be prevented. Our families, our communities, and our places of business are depending on you,” they added. 

Signatories on the letter included leaders from Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Holdings Inc., Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon, Lyft, Bain Capital, Patagonia, Yelp and other companies. 

On Wednesday, Senate negotiators drafted the outline of a bill to address gun violence, though some of its details remain up in the air.

“It was a constructive conversation. I’m optimistic we have a path forward,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said after a meeting about the plan. 

Senators have voiced some bipartisan support for potential red flag laws, strengthened background checks and more money for mental health. 

“I’m hopeful,” Coons added. “A series of concrete proposals were discussed that will make a significant difference, and I’m hopeful that in the next day that will all be reduced to a framework that includes [a] broad range of commitment in terms of dollar amount [and] purposes.” 

The House late Wednesday passed a sweeping gun package in response to last month’s mass shootings.

Tags CEOs Chris Coons Gun reform gun violence

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The seven Senate seats most likely to ...
  2. Signs of tension rise between ...
  3. Kinzinger predicts 2024 elections ...
  4. Texas GOP party adopts anti-LGBTQ ...
  5. Trump’s path back to the Oval Office
  6. More Americans say Trump should face ...
  7. What if Russia’s army fails in ...
  8. Seven presidential contenders for the ...
  9. House Democrat calls for Clarence ...
  10. Five ways the Fed’s interest rate ...
  11. The big flaw in Biden’s plan to ...
  12. Republican who voted to impeach Trump ...
  13. Jan. 6 committee is telling a ...
  14. Lawmakers say new Iran nuclear deal ...
  15. DeSantis escalates feud with White ...
  16. Biden aides ‘tapped out’ as White ...
  17. Jared Kushner’s ‘Art of the ...
  18. MPD officer, multiple people shot ...
Load more

Video

See all Video