trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

GOP senator makes surprise trip to Kyiv

by Laura Kelly - 06/27/22 9:32 AM ET

Sen. Jim Risch (Idaho), the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, making a surprise visit to the country ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid.

The senator’s office said Risch went to “see firsthand the destruction caused by Russia.”

Risch also traveled outside Kyiv to the suburb of Irpin and the small city of Hostomel, both sites where Ukrainian forces fought pitched battles to oust Russian troops and where evidence of atrocities against civilians, including evidence of torture and extrajudicial killings, were discovered in the wake of the Russian retreat.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of Kyiv regional military administration, tweeted photos with the senator and said he was grateful “to international partners for their strong support.”

This developing report will be updated.

Tags G7 James Risch Jim Risch Jim Risch Russia Senate Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five under-the-radar Democrats who ...
  2. Supreme Court sides with high school ...
  3. DeSantis builds national profile out ...
  4. Ocasio-Cortez says conservative ...
  5. What’s in the Senate’s 80-page ...
  6. $8.1B in student loan relief has been ...
  7. Clarence Thomas signals interest in ...
  8. Thomas calls for overturning ...
  9. Juan Williams: Hillary Clinton can ...
  10. Graham: Alito ‘set the right ...
  11. Doctors who perform abortions will be ...
  12. Democrats more likely to vote in ...
  13. Trump vs. DeSantis, by the numbers
  14. Next big fight looms over abortion ...
  15. Giuliani slapped by supermarket ...
  16. South Dakota governor says she will ...
  17. Thomas opinion strikes fear in ...
  18. Why Trump’s preferred candidates ...
Load more

Video

See all Video