GOP senator makes surprise trip to Kyiv

Sen. Jim Risch (Idaho), the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, making a surprise visit to the country ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid.

The senator’s office said Risch went to “see firsthand the destruction caused by Russia.”

Risch also traveled outside Kyiv to the suburb of Irpin and the small city of Hostomel, both sites where Ukrainian forces fought pitched battles to oust Russian troops and where evidence of atrocities against civilians, including evidence of torture and extrajudicial killings, were discovered in the wake of the Russian retreat.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of Kyiv regional military administration, tweeted photos with the senator and said he was grateful “to international partners for their strong support.”

This developing report will be updated.