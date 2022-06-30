Leahy ‘comfortably recovering’ after hip replacement

Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) is “comfortably recovering” after undergoing hip replacement surgery on Thursday following a fall at his home, his office said.

In a statement issued Thursday evening, Leahy’s office said the surgery was “successful” and he remains in a Washington, D.C.-area hospital.

“He is expected to begin a physical therapy regimen after sufficient healing that will allow Patrick and Marcelle to begin taking their daily long walks together again,” the statement read.

Leahy, who stands third in the line of presidential succession, fell and broke his hip on Wednesday evening at his home in McLean, Va., which is located in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. His office announced the fall on Thursday morning prior to the surgery.

The initial statement cited lack of depth perception as a factor for the fall, noting that Leahy was born blind in one eye.

“Patrick and Marcelle are overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support, and they are deeply grateful for all of the kind and encouraging messages they have received,” Leahy’s office said following his surgery.

Leahy’s office has not yet said when they expect him to return to the Capitol.

Leahy’s absence from the upper chamber limits Democrats’ options in the 50-50 Senate. Without the full caucus present, any bill or nominee without Republican support cannot pass unless a GOP senator is also absent.

The Senate is currently in recess for Independence Day through the end of next week.