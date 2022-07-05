Durbin on holiday shooting in his state: ‘So much more needs to be done’

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said on Tuesday that “so much more needs to be done” after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., on Monday.

“Let me give credit to those like … [Sen.] Chris Murphy, who worked with [Sen.] John Cornyn and others for a bipartisan bill. But let me tell you, we all know, at least some of us do, it’s not enough,” Durbin said during an interview on CNN’s “New Day.”

“You know, they still think that a shooter can buy a weapon that is really designed for the military to kill people in volume and has no sport or hunting purpose and turn that weapon loose on an innocent crowd in Highland Park tells us there’s much more to be done,” he added.

Durbin’s comments came after the shooting in Highland Park left six people dead and dozens others wounded.

A person of interest, Robert E. Crimo III, is now in custody, and the mayor of Highland Park said on Tuesday that officials were waiting for charges to be filed.

Mayor Nancy Rotering (D) said early Tuesday during an interview on NBC’s “Today” that the gun used in the shooting was obtained legally.

Officials have described the weapon as a high-powered rifle, according to news reports.

The development comes in the wake of recently signed bipartisan gun safety legislation that was passed in response to other high-profile shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.

The legislation was seen as a major feat given that it received support from Senate Republicans, overcoming concerns of a filibuster. The law includes strengthening background checks for people between the ages of 18 and 21 years old, closing the so-called boyfriend loophole and providing money for red flag laws to be administered in states.

President Biden has acknowledged the legislation falls short of other asks, including banning high-capacity magazines and assault rifles, but he noted while signing it that “it does include actions I’ve long called for that are going to save lives.”