trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Leahy discharged from hospital after hip replacement surgery

by Caroline Vakil - 07/05/22 5:04 PM ET
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), joined by the Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, speaks to the press during a conference following the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Judge Jackson is the first Black woman in history to be appointed to the court, and will be taking the place of Justice Stephen Breyer following his retirement.
Anna Rose Layden
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), joined by the Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, speaks to the press during a conference following the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Judge Jackson is the first Black woman in history to be appointed to the court, and will be taking the place of Justice Stephen Breyer following his retirement.

Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy’s (D-Vt.) office announced on Tuesday that the Vermont senator had been discharged from the hospital after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

“Senator Leahy continues to recover from his hip replacement surgery. He has been discharged as an inpatient and has now transitioned to rehabilitation where he will continue to recover and focus on his physical therapy regimen,” his office said in a statement.

“Patrick and Marcelle deeply appreciate the outpouring of concern and support from family, friends, colleagues and supporters. They have been overwhelmed with that warmth and would like everyone to know that they will respond to everyone in good time, but for now they are focusing on the physical therapy, which is so important in the first weeks of recovery,” the statement added.

Leahy’s office announced last week that the senator, who is third in line to the presidency, broke his hip after taking a fall while at home in McLean, Va.

His office noted that Leahy has struggled with reduced depth perception after being born blind in one eye.

Leahy, who is 82, will be retiring after finishing his eighth term in office.

Tags Patrick Leahy

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Toddler found at Highland Park scene ...
  2. Stunned by UFOs, ...
  3. New omicron subvariant BA.5 now a ...
  4. Kinzinger shares compilation of ...
  5. NJ governor weighs in on Newsom ...
  6. Trump flirtation with 2024 run ...
  7. Cassidy Hutchinson testimony prompts ...
  8. DOJ sues Arizona over proof of ...
  9. Georgia grand jury subpoenas ...
  10. Did the Supreme Court just tell the ...
  11. Mulvaney: Republicans should pay ...
  12. Now more than ever, Democrats need ...
  13. Oz calls on Philadelphia mayor to ...
  14. 10-year-old girl denied abortion in ...
  15. Seven close races that could decide ...
  16. COVID-19 was third-leading US cause ...
  17. Maryland loosens gun law enforcement ...
  18. The Supreme Court and the new ...
Load more

Video

See all Video