Leahy discharged from hospital after hip replacement surgery

Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy’s (D-Vt.) office announced on Tuesday that the Vermont senator had been discharged from the hospital after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

“Senator Leahy continues to recover from his hip replacement surgery. He has been discharged as an inpatient and has now transitioned to rehabilitation where he will continue to recover and focus on his physical therapy regimen,” his office said in a statement.

“Patrick and Marcelle deeply appreciate the outpouring of concern and support from family, friends, colleagues and supporters. They have been overwhelmed with that warmth and would like everyone to know that they will respond to everyone in good time, but for now they are focusing on the physical therapy, which is so important in the first weeks of recovery,” the statement added.

Leahy’s office announced last week that the senator, who is third in line to the presidency, broke his hip after taking a fall while at home in McLean, Va.

His office noted that Leahy has struggled with reduced depth perception after being born blind in one eye.

Leahy, who is 82, will be retiring after finishing his eighth term in office.