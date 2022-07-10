trending:

Senate

Schumer tests positive for COVID as Senate set to reconvene

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/10/22 9:28 PM ET
Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) addresses reporters following the weekly policy luncheon on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Peter Afriyie
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19 as the Senate prepares to reconvene this week after a two-week recess. 

In a statement on Saturday, Schumer’s spokesperson Justin Goodman said the senator is experiencing mild symptoms and is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus. 

“Consistent with the CDC guidance, Leader Schumer will quarantine this week and work remotely,” Goodman said in a statement. “Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues.” 

“As we do every week, we will provide any updates to the Senate floor schedule as the week progresses,” Goodman added.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) is still recovering from a broken hip and will also be absent from the Senate this week. His office announced the senator was discharged from the hospital last week after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

