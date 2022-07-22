trending:

Senate

Hawley tweets raised fist mug image after Jan. 6 mockery

by Julia Mueller - 07/22/22 12:17 PM ET

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on Friday tweeted out a link to purchase a mug emblazoned with the now-infamous photo of him raising a fist to protesters on Jan. 6, 2021.

The tweet, which contained only the link and a blowing-a-kiss emoji, came as Hawley was being mocked across social media for video footage released Thursday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot that showed Hawley fleeing the mob in the Capitol just hours after the photo was taken.

The committee contrasted the footage with the image of Hawley’s raised fist, which Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) said “helped to rile up” the rioters.

Hawley was a leader in efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results and had pledged to object during the Jan. 6 electoral college certification. He defended his raised fist a few months after the insurrection, saying he didn’t regret the gesture because the protesters he passed at the time were peaceful.

His campaign began selling the mugs in February.

