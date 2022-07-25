Manchin tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19,” Manchin wrote on Twitter. “I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians.”

Manchin is the latest in a string of senators to test positive, as well as President Biden.

If other Democrats test positive next week, it could pose an obstacle for passing the health care measure, known as the reconciliation bill, which would lower prescription drug prices and continue enhanced financial assistance under the Affordable Care Act. Manchin is a key vote on the measure in a 50-50 Senate split evenly between the parties.

Sens. Tom Carper (D-Del.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) also tested positive last week.

In an additional potential complication on the vote count, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) is recovering from a fractured hip and had an additional surgery last week.

“Senator Leahy was back in his rehabilitation room by Tuesday evening and is once again working diligently with the physical therapists to return home as soon as possible,” his office said last week.

The highly contagious BA.5 subvariant of omicron has fueled spread of the virus in recent weeks.

Manchin could be out of isolation after five days, according to CDC guidelines, if his symptoms are improving.