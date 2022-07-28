Durbin tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, announced on Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the latest senator to contract the virus.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and double boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms. Consistent with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine and follow advice from my doctor while I continue to work remotely,” Durbin said in a statement.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced earlier this week that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, and last week several lawmakers, including Sens. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Tom Carper (D-Del.), also said they had tested positive.

Last week, the White House said that President Biden had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Manchin announced on Wednesday that they had reached a deal on climate, taxes and health — considered a major breakthrough after the centrist senator had appeared to pour cold water on possible tax reform and climate provisions earlier this month.

But the timing of the positive COVID-19 tests complicates when the upper chamber might be able to vote on legislation ahead of the August recess.

The legislation is expected to be a part of a budget reconciliation package, which will require all 50 Senate Democrats present to move the legislation forward.