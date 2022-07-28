Durbin tests positive for COVID-19
Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.), the No. 2 Senate Democrat, announced on Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the latest senator to contract the virus.
“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and double boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms. Consistent with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine and follow advice from my doctor while I continue to work remotely,” Durbin said in a statement.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced earlier this week that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, and last week several lawmakers, including Sens. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Tom Carper (D-Del.), also said they had tested positive.
Last week, the White House said that President Biden had also tested positive for COVID-19.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Manchin announced on Wednesday that they had reached a deal on climate, taxes and health — considered a major breakthrough after the centrist senator had appeared to pour cold water on possible tax reform and climate provisions earlier this month.
But the timing of the positive COVID-19 tests complicates when the upper chamber might be able to vote on legislation ahead of the August recess.
The legislation is expected to be a part of a budget reconciliation package, which will require all 50 Senate Democrats present to move the legislation forward.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.