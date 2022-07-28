trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Manchin declines to endorse Biden reelection

by Julia Mueller - 07/28/22 12:58 PM ET
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) speaks to reporters as he arrives for a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Thursday sidestepped the question of whether he’d endorse President Biden if he ran for reelection in 2024.

“If Joe Biden runs again and he is the Democratic nominee, depending on who the Republican nominee is, we will just have to wait and see,” Manchin told NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo in an interview released Thursday on “The Chris Cuomo Project.”

The centrist senator has leveraged his vote in a 50-50 Senate to set the terms of the Democratic agenda, particularly with the Build Back Better Act, which he scuttled over fears of further inflation.

This week, however, Manchin struck an unexpected agreement with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), producing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a scaled-down version of the economic package.

The $670 billion reconciliation bill would invest in domestic energy, lower prescription drug costs, combat climate change and reduce the deficit by closing tax loopholes on wealthy individuals and corporations. 

Manchin’s deal has been lauded by President Biden and by former President Obama, but the senator still wasn’t ready to back his party’s sitting leader.

“I am not predicting anything or how I would support or not support, or get involved or not. But I can tell you this: Whoever the elected president is — Democrat, Republican or independent — every one of us should pray that they succeed,” Manchin said Thursday.

Tags 2024 2024 presidential race Biden Build back better build back better act Charles Schumer Chris Cuomo Chris Cuomo Inflation Reduction Act Joe Biden joe manchin Joe Manchin manchin Obama Schumer

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Dynamic shifts between Fox ...
  2. Kushner in new book claims Kelly ...
  3. How recessions haunted three ...
  4. Big business groups lash out at ...
  5. Manchin says he is firm on closing ...
  6. Whip-lash: House GOP moves to oppose ...
  7. If you win the $1 billion Mega ...
  8. GOP senators block bill expanding ...
  9. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  10. Harris, Newsom top list of Democratic ...
  11. DOJ has multiple possible paths to ...
  12. Pelosi’s husband sells off up to $5 ...
  13. Trump threatens CNN with lawsuit over ...
  14. Cassidy Hutchinson, Jan. 6 panel star ...
  15. Biden’s student loans plan shrouded ...
  16. Jon Stewart blasts GOP for blocking ...
  17. Governors fuel 2024 chatter amid ...
  18. Manchin: I was ...
Load more

Video

See all Video