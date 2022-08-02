trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Democratic senators introduce bill to protect federal workers’ rights

by Julia Mueller - 08/02/22 5:17 PM ET
Greg Nash

Six Democratic senators introduced a bill Tuesday to protect the rights of federal workers.

The Preventing a Patronage System Act (PPSA) is aimed at shielding career federal employees from administration changes, preventing administrations from replacing federal workers with their own appointees for reasons unrelated to merit without congressional approval. 

The bill’s Democratic sponsors are California Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla, Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, and Maryland Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, according to a Tuesday release from Feinstein’s office.

“These career federal employees must be protected from politics so they can do their jobs,” Feinstein said in a statement following the bill’s introduction.

The lawmakers said their proposal is a response to a 2020 executive order signed by former President Trump and repealed by President Biden last year, before it could take effect. 

Trump’s order would have made “an exception to competitive hiring rules” for the federal service, according to the 2020 document, and would have allowed agency leaders to assess potential appointees’ “ability to meet the particular needs of the agency” outside the confines of the competitive hiring process. 

The Democratic lawmakers proposing the PPSA said that would strip many federal workers of job protections and due process rights, making it easier for administrations to replace them with political loyalists.

“This common-sense legislation will ensure the integrity of our merit-based civil service system and safeguard it from being used as a political punching bag,” Van Hollen said in a statement.

Cardin said in a statement, “Our career, non-partisan public sector workforce is one of our nation’s greatest assets. The last thing we need is for a president to fire dedicated and experienced public servants and replace them with sycophants and grifters without the skills to carry out the functions of government within the rule of law.”

Tags Alex Padilla Alex Padilla Ben Cardin Ben Cardin Ben Cardin Biden chris van hollen Chris Van Hollen Dianne Feinstein Dianne Feinstein Dianne Feinstein Donald Trump executive order federal workers federal workers federal workers rights Mark Warner Mark Warner preventing a patronage system act Tim Kaine Tim Kaine Tim Kaine Trump

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOD ‘wiped’ phones of Trump-era ...
  2. Manchin and Sinema in discussions on ...
  3. Democratic anxiety grows over ...
  4. Republicans look for escape hatch ...
  5. Hawley vows to vote 'no' on adding ...
  6. GOP agrees to deal on veterans bill
  7. OAN’s troubles spark questions for ...
  8. The real reason Xi is upset over ...
  9. Georgians can claim an embryo as a ...
  10. Who is eligible for the monkeypox ...
  11. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  12. AOC is the Democrats’ best shot ...
  13. The Memo: Republicans are worried ...
  14. Manchin, Fox News host get ...
  15. Ohio man pleads guilty to felony Jan. ...
  16. Justice sues Idaho over six-week ...
  17. US sanctions Putin ...
  18. Dee Snider rips Kari Lake as ...
Load more

Video

See all Video