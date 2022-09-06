trending:

Senate

Burr recovering from hip replacement surgery, will miss votes

by Julia Mueller - 09/06/22 7:18 AM ET
Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) is recovering from hip replacement surgery and will miss votes this week, his office said, as the Senate reconvenes on Capitol Hill after a monthlong recess.

“I’ll be closely monitoring votes during my absence and look forward to rejoining my colleagues in Congress next week,” Burr said in a statement.

The senator added that the procedure was successful and he’s “doing well” while recovering in his home state of North Carolina. 

Burr is the top Republican on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

The retiring senator’s seat is up for grabs in this year’s midterm elections.

Rep. Ted Budd (R) and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley (D) won their respective primaries to advance to the November election to replace Burr.

