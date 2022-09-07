Ossoff isolating in India after testing positive for COVID-19

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) is isolating in India after testing positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed on Wednesday.

Ossoff, who has mild symptoms, headed to India for an eight-day economic delegation at the end of August.

He was expected to return to the U.S. this week as Congress resumed business after the August recess, but his office confirmed he would return next week instead.

“Senator Ossoff is isolating in India and has been unable to return to Washington as planned for Senate votes and committee business this week,” the statement from his office reads. “Senator Ossoff expects to be back in Washington for Senate business next week.”

Ossoff, a former investigative journalist, assumed office last year after winning a close race against then-incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue.

The senator previously isolated during the pandemic when his wife tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020.

In India, Ossoff met with officials in Mumbai, the largest city in the country, and with Tibetan holy leader the Dalai Lama in the city of Dharamshala.