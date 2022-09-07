trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Ossoff isolating in India after testing positive for COVID-19

by Brad Dress - 09/07/22 1:57 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 09/07/22 1:57 PM ET
Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) questions Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing for the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Greg Nash
Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) questions Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing for the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) is isolating in India after testing positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed on Wednesday.

Ossoff, who has mild symptoms, headed to India for an eight-day economic delegation at the end of August.

He was expected to return to the U.S. this week as Congress resumed business after the August recess, but his office confirmed he would return next week instead.

“Senator Ossoff is isolating in India and has been unable to return to Washington as planned for Senate votes and committee business this week,” the statement from his office reads. “Senator Ossoff expects to be back in Washington for Senate business next week.”

Ossoff, a former investigative journalist, assumed office last year after winning a close race against then-incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue.

The senator previously isolated during the pandemic when his wife tested positive for COVID-19 in 2020.

In India, Ossoff met with officials in Mumbai, the largest city in the country, and with Tibetan holy leader the Dalai Lama in the city of Dharamshala.

Tags COVID-19 COVID-19 David Perdue Georgia India Jon Ossoff Jon Ossoff Jon Ossoff

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Florida judge throws Trump, DOJ ...
  2. Barr says DOJ ‘getting very ...
  3. Nevada could cost Democrats their ...
  4. AARP poll finds DeSantis with ...
  5. Senate Republicans point fingers as ...
  6. Michelle Obama digs at Trump: ‘Once ...
  7. The Dark Brandon rises
  8. Schumer pledges to pass Manchin deal ...
  9. Five things to know about Aileen ...
  10. Five things to watch as a special ...
  11. Potential rail strike threatens to ...
  12. The Memo: Trump amps up belligerent ...
  13. Pentagon stops F-35 deliveries after ...
  14. William Cohen labels Trump a ‘clear ...
  15. Forget ‘quiet ...
  16. White House reveals official ...
  17. Five things to know about the brutal ...
  18. What you should know about the new ...
Load more

Video

See all Video