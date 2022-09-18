trending:

Senate

Baldwin tests positive for COVID-19

by Julia Mueller - 09/18/22 4:12 PM ET
Bonnie Cash

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) on Sunday announced she tested positive for COVID-19 and will work remotely from quarantine. 

Baldwin, who is vaccinated and boosted, said in a Twitter post announcing the positive test that she is “only experiencing minor symptoms.” 

Baldwin adds to the count of Democratic senators testing positive for the virus after the Senate returned from its August recess.  

Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) missed a week of votes while isolating in India after testing positive during an eight-day economic delegation to the country. 

Baldwin hit the ground running after the recess as the Democrats’ lead negotiator on a bill to protect same-sex marriage.

The Respect for Marriage Act was expected to come to the Senate floor next week, but Baldwin said Thursday that it’s now on hold until after the midterms. 

