trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Biden blasts Graham on proposed abortion ban: ‘My church doesn’t even make that argument’

by Chloe Folmar - 09/23/22 9:01 AM ET
by Chloe Folmar - 09/23/22 9:01 AM ET

President Biden criticized Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) earlier this week for his proposed federal bill banning abortions past 15 weeks gestation, saying: “My church doesn’t even make that argument now.”

“Think about what these guys are talking about,” said Biden at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in New York City, referring to the bill and its Republican supporters.

“No exceptions — rape, incest — no exceptions, regardless of age.”

Graham introduced the “Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act” earlier this month, three months following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The bill does in fact include exceptions in cases of rape, incest and physical dangers to the life of the mother. It specifically authorizes abortion when “the pregnancy is a result of rape against a minor or incest against a minor,” in addition to rape against an adult woman.

“I think we should have a law at the federal level that would say after 15 weeks, no abortion on demand except in cases of rape, incest and save the life of a mother. And that should be where America’s at,” Graham said at a press conference after introducing the bill.

Graham’s bill represents a switch in his own opinion on abortion law since discussing the overturn of Roe in August, when he praised the Supreme Court for returning decisions on abortion to the states.

Biden continued at the DNC fundraiser, speaking on the proposed abortion ban: “Well, the good news is — for me, anyway — I’m going to be around at least for another two years, so he can pass or it not, I’m going to veto it. It’s not going to happen.”

He continued: “I happen to be a practicing Roman Catholic. My church doesn’t even make that argument now.”

The official catechism of the Roman Catholic Church says that “From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person – among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life.”

“Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable,” reads the catechism published by The Vatican, which does not reference situations of rape or incest.

However, the views of self-identifying Catholics in the U.S. differ on the issue, with a 56 percent majority saying that abortion should be legal in most or all cases according to Pew Research Center.

Among professing Catholics who attend Mass weekly or more often than once a week, 68 percent say that abortion should be illegal in most or all cases.

Tags abortion Biden Biden Catholic Church Lindsey Graham Lindsey Graham Roe v. Wade

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US has privately warned Russia of ...
  2. DeSantis risks voter backlash in ...
  3. Trump declassification claims hit ...
  4. DOJ investigating Mike Lindell over ...
  5. Michael Cohen: Fraud lawsuit will ...
  6. Maher wants Trump indicted, says ...
  7. Schumer looks for way out of the box ...
  8. Zelensky: Putin troop mobilization ...
  9. Gingrich insults NBC News reporter ...
  10. South Korean president caught on hot ...
  11. Republicans and Trump learning all ...
  12. Biden blasts Graham on proposed ...
  13. California legalizes human composting
  14. These are the 10 fastest-cooling real ...
  15. Special master asks Trump team to ...
  16. Republicans block bill requiring dark ...
  17. Breyer warns Supreme Court ...
  18. Republicans lining up against ...
Load more

Video

See all Video