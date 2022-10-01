Trump says McConnell has a ‘death wish’ backing bills sponsored by Democrats

Former President Trump said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has a “death wish” for supporting bills that congressional Democrats have sponsored.

The former president said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday that any reason McConnell has for supporting the bills — be it that he knows Trump is opposed to them or if he believes in the “Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal” — are “unacceptable.”

Trump’s post comes after McConnell supported a continuing resolution to fund the government through the middle of December and avoid a government shutdown.

President Biden signed the legislation on Friday after the House passed it mostly along party lines.

Trump and McConnell’s ongoing feud also received some additional fuel recently following news of McConnell’s support for the Electoral Count Act, which senators have advanced in response to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The legislation would raise the number of members of Congress required to object to a state’s Electoral College votes in order for the body to reanalyze the results when it counts the ballots. Only one senator and one representative need to object under the Electoral Count Act of 1887, but the new legislation would raise the threshold to one-fifth of both chambers.

McConnell announced his support for the bill that was negotiated by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, but Trump allies like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) have said that the legislation has been motivated by anti-Trump sentiment.

Trump also attacked McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who served during the Trump administration, calling her McConnell’s “China loving wife.”

Trump attacked Chao last month in a post on Truth Social, calling her McConnell’s “crazy wife.”