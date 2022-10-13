trending:

Senate

Sen. Leahy taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after not feeling well

by Chloe Folmar - 10/13/22 10:10 PM ET
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.)
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) leaves the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), the figure third in line to the presidency, was taken to the hospital on Thursday evening as a “precaution” and will remain there overnight.

The 82-year-old senator was “not feeling well,” according to his office, and is undergoing tests at a hospital near his home in McLean, Va., just outside of Washington, D.C.

“At the recommendation of his doctors, he is expected to remain overnight for observation,” read a press release from Leahy’s office.

The senator’s staff will provide updates on his health as they see fit.

Leahy was admitted to the hospital earlier this year when he fell and broke his hip, occasioning an emergency surgery.

During the surgery in June, his office attributed the broken hip to the senator’s blindness in one eye, which has affected his “depth perception” since birth. He was discharged from the hospital five days after the accident.

The eight-term senator announced his impending retirement last year and will be replaced next month with a successor.

Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) is considered the favorite for Leahy’s seat in blue Vermont and will face Republican Gerald Malloy in the general election on Nov. 8.

