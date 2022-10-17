trending:

Senate

Leahy discharged from hospital after overnight stay 

by Julia Mueller - 10/17/22 8:43 AM ET
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) is seen on the phone as he leaves the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.
Greg Nash
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) was discharged from the hospital Friday after an overnight stay, according to his office.  

The 82-year-old senator, the third in line in the presidential succession chain, was taken to the hospital as a “precaution” Thursday evening after feeling unwell and stayed overnight for “tests and observation” at the recommendation of his doctors. 

Leahy’s office called the overnight stay “uneventful” and said the senator would spend the weekend in Vermont. No further details were disclosed regarding his health or the tests performed. 

Leahy broke his hip earlier this year during a fall at his home in McClean, Va., and was admitted to the hospital for emergency surgery. His office said the senator’s reduced depth perception due to blindness in one eye since birth contributed to the fall. 

Leahy announced last year that he would retire after eight terms in the upper chamber. His Vermont seat will be filled in this year’s midterm elections. 

