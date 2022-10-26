trending:

Senate

Sen. Menendez under federal investigation: report

by Brad Dress - 10/26/22 4:17 PM ET
Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) is under federal investigation, his office confirmed Wednesday, though the specifics remain unclear.

Michael Soliman, a spokesperson for Menendez’s office, told The Hill the senator does not know “the scope of the investigation” but is aware of the probe.

“As always, should any official inquiries be made, the Senator is available to provide any assistance that is requested of him or his office,” Soliman said in a statement.

Semafor reported earlier on Wednesday that prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have contacted people close to Menendez and have issued at least one subpoena in the case.

Sources told Semafor the investigation is similar in a broad sense to a 2017 federal corruption case against Menendez, which ended in a mistrial, but involves different people.

In the 2017 case, Menendez, who has represented New Jersey in the Senate since 2006, was accused of helping a wealthy Florida eye doctor secure government contracts in return for gifts, including vacations and flights on private jets.

Attorneys for Menendez argued in that case the two were nothing more than friends.

