Rick Scott: ‘I don’t know one Republican’ in favor of slashing retirees’ benefits

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Sunday said the GOP will not cut Social Security or Medicare, adding he doesn’t “know one Republican” in favor of cutting back the programs.

Scott told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” that he is “going to fight like hell” to preserve the social programs.

“What I want to do is make sure we live within our means and make sure we preserve those programs,” he said. “People paid into them. They believe in them.”

In February, Scott unveiled a proposal to curb excessive government spending should Republicans take back the majority in Congress after the midterm elections. His 11-point plan called for sunsetting all federal legislation after five years.

Scott’s blueprint also called for “Congress to issue a report every year telling the public what they plan to do when Social Security and Medicare go bankrupt.”

Social Security funds are expected to be exhausted sometime around 2035, and Medicare funds are expected to run out sometime around 2028.

Democrats have sought to paint Republicans as extremists who want to cut Medicare and Social Security, an increasingly loud accusation the party has embraced on the campaign trail in the midterm elections.

At a rally in Syracuse, N.Y., last week, President Biden said Republicans were demanding cuts to the programs.

“They’re so determined to cut Social Security and Medicare, they’re willing to take down the economy over it,” Biden said. “There is nothing, nothing that will create more chaos or do more damage to the American economy than that happening, if it were to happen.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) distanced himself from any plans to cut back the social programs in comments to The Hill last month.

“I don’t know what Rick Scott’s plan is, we have the Commitment to America where we secure, strengthen and save Medicare,” McCarthy said.

Data for Progress, a left-leaning organization, released a poll in August that found 65 percent of likely American voters were “very concerned” about the government reducing Social Security benefits.

The Biden administration recently increased Social Security paychecks by 8.7 percent to adjust for inflation and boost the pay of about 70 million Americans starting next year.