Herschel Walker on Obama: ‘Where has he been all this time?’

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Sunday questioned why former President Obama wasn’t involved in his crucial race against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) sooner.

During a rally on Oct. 28, Obama questioned Walker’s qualifications to be a lawmaker, saying that Walker hasn’t had any previous interest in public service, and seems to be “a celebrity who wants to be a politician.”

During an appearance on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” anchor Maria Bartiromo asked Walker how he responds Obama’s remarks.

“Well, my answer to Obama is, he got it wrong when he told us to vote for Joe Biden. He got that wrong, didn’t he?” Walker responded to Bartiromo.

“And where has he been all this time?” Walker added. “He’d been in his nice mansion doing whatever he was doing. And now he’s coming down telling us to vote for Sen. Warnock, whereas Sen. Warnock has shown, as I have said, he’s a fake. He’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He’s done nothing for the people, except evict them.”

Walker also fired back at Obama on Wednesday, telling “Fox & Friends” that he would happily compare his resume to Obama’s.

“I created businesses, I sit on a public traded board. So those are things I’ve done outside of football. Put my resume against his resume — I put it up any time of the day and I think I’ve done well,” he said.

The Senate race between Warnock and Walker is one of the most closely watched heading into Tuesday, and is a near toss-up in recent polls.