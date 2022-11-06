trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Herschel Walker on Obama: ‘Where has he been all this time?’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/06/22 3:02 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/06/22 3:02 PM ET
(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
FILE – Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, flashes a police badge as he speak to supporters during a campaign rally Oct. 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others. And the Georgia Republican has…

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Sunday questioned why former President Obama wasn’t involved in his crucial race against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) sooner.

During a rally on Oct. 28, Obama questioned Walker’s qualifications to be a lawmaker, saying that Walker hasn’t had any previous interest in public service, and seems to be “a celebrity who wants to be a politician.”

During an appearance on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” anchor Maria Bartiromo asked Walker how he responds Obama’s remarks.

“Well, my answer to Obama is, he got it wrong when he told us to vote for Joe Biden. He got that wrong, didn’t he?” Walker responded to Bartiromo.

“And where has he been all this time?” Walker added. “He’d been in his nice mansion doing whatever he was doing. And now he’s coming down telling us to vote for Sen. Warnock, whereas Sen. Warnock has shown, as I have said, he’s a fake. He’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He’s done nothing for the people, except evict them.” 

Walker also fired back at Obama on Wednesday, telling “Fox & Friends” that he would happily compare his resume to Obama’s.

“I created businesses, I sit on a public traded board. So those are things I’ve done outside of football. Put my resume against his resume — I put it up any time of the day and I think I’ve done well,” he said.

The Senate race between Warnock and Walker is one of the most closely watched heading into Tuesday, and is a near toss-up in recent polls.

Tags Barack Obama Fox News Channel Georgia Herschel Walker Herschel Walker Maria Bartiromo Midterm elections midterm elections 2022 President Obama Raphael Warnock Raphael Warnock

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. RNC chair says committee can’t pay ...
  2. Five races where Democrats could pull ...
  3. Liz Cheney makes waves on her way out ...
  4. Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are ...
  5. Do we really need a special counsel ...
  6. When could student loan borrowers ...
  7. White House raises eyebrows with ...
  8. Final rankings: The seven Senate ...
  9. 10 words Americans often ...
  10. Not sure how to play ...
  11. Constitutional defamation: Democrats, ...
  12. Herschel Walker on Obama: ‘Where ...
  13. Trump jabs at DeSantis during ...
  14. Wisconsin lawmaker sues to prevent ...
  15. Herschel Walker says Biden is ...
  16. Can you buy Powerball tickets online? ...
  17. Trump, DeSantis to hold dueling ...
  18. Powerball: Here are the winning ...
Load more

Video

See all Video