trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Schumer to nominate Murray as Senate president pro tempore

by Alexander Bolton - 11/16/22 2:52 PM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 11/16/22 2:52 PM ET

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced at the Senate Democratic lunch Wednesday that he will nominate Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) next month to serve next year as Senate president pro tempore, a position that is third in line to the presidency.

The nomination will need to be approved by the entire Senate Democratic Conference.  

Schumer also announced that the Senate Democratic caucus will hold its leadership election on Dec. 8.  

The job of Senate president pro tempore comes with a large, ornate office on the ground floor of the U.S. Capitol and a large security detail.  

The current office holder, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), will retire from Senate after eight terms at the end of the year.  

The most senior member of the majority party usually occupies the role of president pro tempore, but Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who arrived in the Senate in November of 1992, a few months before Murray, passed on the job.  

Murray was elected last week to a sixth Senate term. She defeated Republican Tiffany Smiley, 57.4 percent to 42.6 percent.  

She first joined the Senate in January of 1993.  

She is also expected to take over as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, also succeeding Leahy in that powerful position.  

Tags Charles Schumer Charles Schumer Dianne Feinstein Patrick Leahy Patrick Leahy Patty Murray Senate president pro tempore

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pompeo dings Trump: GOP needs leader who doesn’t claim ‘victimhood’
  2. Senate votes to advance same-sex marriage bill
  3. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  4. McConnell defeats Scott in last-minute race for Senate GOP leader
  5. GOP acrimony spills over at heated Senate lunch
  6. National Review on Trump in 2024: ‘No’
  7. Election deniers seize on Lake loss as GOP tries to move past claims
  8. Republicans divided as Trump kicks off 2024 bid
  9. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement ...
  10. Watch: Trump announces 2024 run for president
  11. Mormon church announces support for same-sex marriage bill
  12. Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid
  13. Senate on verge of history with same-sex marriage vote
  14. Milley tried to speak with Russian counterpart on Tuesday but was ...
  15. Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if he loses fans over political views
  16. Trump 2024 announcement could open door further to challengers
  17. Boebert holds edge as House race heads to likely recount
  18. Ex-Trump defense chief: ‘He’s unfit for office,’ shouldn’t run
Load more

Video

See all Video