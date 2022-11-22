trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly on his party understanding the border: ‘Not even close’

by Brad Dress - 11/22/22 8:47 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 11/22/22 8:47 AM ET

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) said that Democrats “absolutely” do not understand problems on the border and added that Republicans just want to talk about the issue without doing “anything about it.”

In a new interview with The Washington Post, Kelly, who was first elected to his Senate seat in 2020, said he quickly understood the dynamic between the two political parties when he entered Capitol Hill.

“Not even close,” the senator said when asked if Democrats have recognized people’s frustrations with border security. “When I first got to Washington, it didn’t take me long to realize that there are a lot of Democrats who don’t understand our southern border and a lot of Republicans who just want to talk about it. Don’t necessarily want to do anything about it, just want to use it politically.”

“So my approach has been — to the extent that we could and can — to make progress on securing it, but also doing it in a way that’s in accordance with our ethics and our values, not to demonize people,” he added.

Kelly, a former astronaut, secured his first six-year term in office in the midterm elections after defeating Republican nominee Blake Masters in a close race.

Securing the border has long been a major point of emphasis for Republicans, and the party has consistently accused Democrats of not doing enough to solve the issue.

Former President Trump partially constructed a wall at the southern border after making it a key point of his campaign. President Biden put a halt to most of that construction.

Republican governors this year have also sent migrants to Democratic-led cities to send a message about the lack of control at the border.

Illegal border crossings have surged under the Biden administration, with more than 2.76 million encountered at the border last fiscal year, setting a record.

Kelly said he is an advocate for securing the border while also fulfilling immigration reform backed by Democrats, such as protecting “Dreamers,” or migrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

“Our country would really benefit from stronger border security and comprehensive immigration reform,” Kelly told the Post. “We still have a situation where a lot of Democrats don’t really understand it and a lot of Republicans just want to talk about it and use it for political purposes.”

“But I’ll tell you what, I think there are enough of us who understand it and want to accomplish something,” he added.

Tags Arizona Border border security democrats immigration Mark Kelly Mark Kelly Trump

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell fight with GOP opponent shifts to new battleground
  2. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  3. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  4. Seven Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
  5. GOP senator hails House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
  6. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  7. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  8. Pompeo says head of teacher’s union is the ‘most dangerous person in the ...
  9. DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
  10. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  11. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  12. Voters name Trump as biggest loser of midterms
  13. Republicans seize on early voting after disappointing midterms
  14. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  15. Reality TV’s Chrisleys sentenced for bank fraud, tax evasion
  16. AP fires reporter behind retracted Russian missiles story
  17. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly on his party understanding the border: ‘Not even ...
  18. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
Load more

Video

See all Video