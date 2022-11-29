trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Sanders says tentative rail agreement doesn’t go far enough

by Jared Gans - 11/29/22 8:31 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 11/29/22 8:31 AM ET
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) says that the tentative agreement between rail management and labor does not go far enough as Congress tries to enact legislation to avoid a strike that could inflict major damage to the economy. 

Sanders’ comments come after President Biden called on Congress to take action to avoid the strike that would begin on Dec. 9 if management and labor negotiators do not agree on a deal. 

“I would like to see management come to the table and treat their workers with respect,” Sanders said, according to The Washington Post. “If they don’t, then Congress has got to act to make sure that there is guaranteed sick leave for these workers.” 

Sanders said the tentative agreement that Biden backed in September doesn’t go far enough “by any means.” 

Management and labor negotiators have agreed to the deal that Biden had thrown his support behind, but four rail unions have rejected it. 

The agreement would give workers a 14 percent raise and raise wages and increase medical care for workers whose pay had been frozen. 

Tony Caldwell, the head of one of the unions that rejected the deal, the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees, said his members are demanding better sick leave benefits, but rail carriers have said they are unwilling to negotiate on it, The Post reported. 

Caldwell said the union wants four paid sick days, but it has not been offered any. 

Biden has said that he believes the tentative agreement was reached by both sides acting in good faith, but he is also concerned about workers not being offered time to recover from sickness or to care for a family member. He said he is working to push for paid leave. 

But the president said members of Congress should not push for changes to the deal as they could risk a delay and a “debilitating” shutdown. 

If a deal is not made, it would cause the first rail strike in 30 years and could cripple national supply chains already struggling with shortages in goods.

Tags Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders Biden rail agreement rail labor union tentative agreement

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  2. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  3. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  4. House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
  5. McConnell holds the cards in spending fight
  6. A Montana 'mountain man' goes to court to protect his property rights
  7. McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House ...
  8. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  9. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  10. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
  11. Trump takes sharp GOP criticism over meeting with white nationalist
  12. Press: Guess who’s coming to dinner at Mar-a-Lago
  13. Supreme Court responds to lawmakers over alleged Hobby Lobby leak
  14. The Memo: Republicans’ fervor to go after Fauci could backfire
  15. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  16. Republican-led Arizona county sued over election certification delay
  17. Schiff knocks McCarthy’s threat of removal from Intelligence Committee
  18. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
Load more

Video

See all Video