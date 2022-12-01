trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Schumer pledges to keep senators in Washington until rail deal is done

by Alexander Bolton - 12/01/22 11:53 AM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 12/01/22 11:53 AM ET

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday he will keep senators working in Washington until they pass legislation to avoid a nationwide rail strike, which he warned could begin disrupting the nation’s supply chain as soon as next week.  

“The Senate cannot leave until we get the job done, and Democrats will keep working with Republicans to find a path forward that everyone can support,” he announced on the Senate floor.  

The Democratic leader began the so-called Rule 14 process on Wednesday evening to put a House-passed bill to avert the rail strike on the Senate calendar.  

The legislation passed the House earlier in the day 290-137 to impose a labor deal on freight rail carriers and workers that would keep the rail lines running ahead of Christmas. Seventy-nine House Republicans voted for the bill, and eight Democrats voted against it.  

President Biden called on congressional leaders to impose the labor deal on railroad companies and workers after four of 12 unions voted down a tentative deal brokered by Biden’s emergency board that would have given workers a 24 percent raise by 2024 but little flexibility on taking sick days.  

A companion House bill giving workers seven sick days passed the chamber by a much narrower margin, 221 to 207, with only three Democrats voting for it.  

Schumer only put the bill averting the potential strike on the calendar, not the legislation adding sick days to the deal — indicating that legislation imposing a contract on the industry with sick leave will be voted on separately.  

A Senate aide familiar with the matter noted the seven days of additional sick leave will be considered as a stand-alone “engrossment correction” to the labor contract. Therefore it would require that Congress also approve both House-passed bills for the additional sick leave to take effect.  

“Senators are working morning, noon and night to enact this measure ASAP,” Schumer said.  

Republicans want to pass an amendment sponsored by Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) that would postpone a strike for 60 days, giving freight rail carriers and unions more time to negotiate a settlement.  

Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) said leaders are negotiating whether to allow the competing proposals on sick leave and more time for negotiations at 51- or 60-vote thresholds. If the sick leave or the 60-day cooling off period need 60 votes to pass, then neither one is likely to be adopted.  

“Right now they’re working out the path forward on amendments,” Thune said. “The question … is going to be what is the threshold for amendment votes. That affects both sides.”  

Thune said Sullivan’s proposal to postpone a strike for two months and send the parties back to the negotiating table has broad support in the GOP conference.  

“There is a lot of support on the GOP side. Whether there’s full support is another issue,” he said.  

Updated at 1:35 p.m.

Tags Biden Charles Schumer Dan Sullivan John Thune

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  2. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  3. McCarthy indicates Republicans plan to investigate Jan. 6 panel
  4. Biden student loan debt forgiveness plan suffers another setback
  5. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  6. McCarthy readies for floor showdown in Speakership bid as opponents dig in heels
  7. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  8. Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia ...
  9. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  10. LeBron James asks why reporters haven’t questioned him about Jerry Jones photo
  11. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  12. Schumer pledges to keep senators in Washington until rail deal is done
  13. Rail strike bill is rare rift between Democrats, unions
  14. Why the Oath Keepers guilty verdicts are bad news for others facing charges 
  15. These House members broke from their parties on rail strike legislation
  16. Speaker’s committee removal powers are limited
  17. Belarusians at Kyiv’s gates?
  18. Senate conservatives press McConnell to punt on omnibus
Load more

Video

See all Video