trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Schumer says Sinema can keep committee assignments after leaving Democratic Party

by Alexander Bolton - 12/09/22 12:13 PM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 12/09/22 12:13 PM ET

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Friday announced he will let Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) keep her Senate committee assignments after she dropped her affiliation with the Democratic Party and said she would identify as an Independent.

Schumer added Sinema’s decision will not affect Democratic control of the Senate’s committees, including the power to issue subpoenas and discharge legislation without Republican support — powers the Democratic majority gained after winning the Senate runoff in Georgia this month.  

“Sen. Sinema informed informed me of her decision to change her affiliation to Independent. She asked me to keep her committee assignments and I agreed,” Schumer said in a statement.  

“Kyrsten is independent; that’s how she’s always been. I believe she’s a good and effective Senator and am looking forward to a productive session in the new Democratic majority Senate,” he said. “We will maintain our new majority on committees, exercise our subpoena power, and be able to clear nominees without discharge votes.” 

Sinema currently sits on the Senate Banking Committee, the Commerce Committee, the Homeland Security Committee and the Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Sinema announced in an op-ed published by The Arizona Republic that she decided to leave the Democratic Party in order to separate herself from partisan politics.  

“When politician are more focused on denying the opposition party a victory than they are on improving Americans’ lives, the people who lose are everyday Americans,” she wrote. 

“That’s why I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington,” she added. “I registered as an Arizona independent.” 

Two other senators who identify as independents also receive their committee assignments from the Senate Democratic leader: Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Angus King (I-Maine).  

Tags Bernie Sanders Charles Schumer Kyrsten Sinema

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Gen Z congressman-elect says he was denied DC apartment, noting ‘really ...
  2. These 10 House Republicans flipped their votes on the same-sex marriage bill
  3. Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife
  4. Seven hard-line House Republicans lay out Speaker demands amid McCarthy ...
  5. Gallego, potential Arizona Senate hopeful, hits Sinema after party switch
  6. Schumer says Sinema can keep committee assignments after leaving Democratic ...
  7. Bowman on Sinema leaving Democratic Party: ‘Bye Felicia’
  8. Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan
  9. Trump pans prisoner swap: Brittney Griner ‘hates our country’
  10. Former NYT columnist Bari Weiss releases ‘Twitter Files Part Two’
  11. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
  12. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  13. Americans detained in Russia: Paul Whelan, 2 others being held
  14. Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition
  15. Labor costs point to corporate profit as main inflation driver
  16. Sinema leaving Democratic Party, will register as Independent
  17. Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m ...
  18. Democrats shouldn’t celebrate for long
Load more

Video

See all Video