King says he’d reluctantly support one-year continuing resolution: ‘That’s the second-worst outcome’

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) signaled Monday he would reluctantly support a one-year continuing resolution if lawmakers cannot come to an agreement on an omnibus funding bill.

Government funding expires on Friday evening at midnight, and lawmakers have yet to agree on a top-line spending number for an omnibus bill to fund the government through the fiscal year that ends in September 2023.

Congressional leaders are likely to push for a short-term extension of funding to allow negotiations to continue into next week, but some Republicans have called for a yearlong continuing resolution (CR), which would keep funding at current levels until after Republicans take control of the House.

“Well, I’d have to,” King said of supporting a yearlong CR during an appearance on CNN on Monday.

“I mean, that’s the second worst outcome,” King added. “The worst outcome would be a shutdown, and if that’s the option. But a one-year continuing resolution would be terrible.”

King, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, went on to echo concerns voiced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that a CR would effectively amount to a budget cut for the department.

“We couldn’t fund Ukraine, we couldn’t fund any of the new initiatives, we couldn’t fund the — it would be terrible for defense,” King said on CNN. “I’m on Armed Services; I can tell you it would be devastating for the military.”

The two parties have yet to agree on a top-line spending number for a potential omnibus package, with Democrats wanting parity between domestic and defense spending and Republicans wanting to reduce the former because of spending packages Democrats passed already this Congress.

“It’s ridiculous. September 30th was the deadline,” King said on CNN, a reference to the start of the fiscal year.

Even if lawmakers can soon agree on a top-line number, the approaching deadline makes it likely that Congress will need to pass a short-term CR to extend funding beyond the Friday night deadline.

King expressed optimism an omnibus deal could ultimately be reached this month, but he predicted lawmakers would not complete the process until roughly Christmas Eve.