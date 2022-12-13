McConnell says negotiators ‘very close’ to spending deal

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that negotiators are “very close” to a deal on a year-end omnibus spending package and set a deadline of Dec. 22 for getting it done.

“I think we’re very close to getting an omnibus appropriations bill,” McConnell told reporters after the Tuesday Republican conference lunch.

McConnell said the top-line defense spending number will reflect the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act, which the House passed last week.

McConnell ruled out the prospect of lawmakers returning to Washington after Christmas to finish the omnibus if it doesn’t pass by Thursday, Dec. 22.