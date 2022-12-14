trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Senate panel faults VA over website accessibility

by Jared Gans - 12/14/22 11:22 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 12/14/22 11:22 AM ET

A report from a Senate panel focused on issues that affect older Americans found the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has not made its websites accessible for its users. 

The Senate Special Committee on Aging released its report on Wednesday after an 11-month investigation. It found the federal government has failed to ensure its technology is accessible for people with disabilities, older adults and veterans. 

The report says the government has not met the requirements for accessibility set forth by Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which requires the federal government to develop accessibility guidelines for electronic equipment that it procures. 

The committee found issues across the federal government but chiefly with the VA’s websites. The report says federal departments and agencies can take years to address Section 508 violations, allowing issues to linger, and insufficient oversight and enforcement of the law has led to a lack of compliance.

VA press secretary Terrence Hayes said in a statement that the department is working urgently to ensure the “vast majority” of websites that veterans visit are accessible, prioritizing sites based on frequency of visits.

He said almost 90 percent of the VA’s 1,000 most frequently visited websites have received “outstanding” accessibility scores of 95 percent or higher.

“We will not rest until every VA website is 508 compliant and serves all Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors,” Hayes said. “VA welcomes this oversight from Congress and continues to work hard at improving our online presence with the help of our Hill partners, [Veterans Service Organization] partners, and most importantly, Veterans.”

Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), the chair of the committee, also made 12 recommendations for the federal government to address the issues. The recommendations call for increasing transparency and accountability, improving the accessibility of federal technology for workers and taxpayers and Congress taking action. 

They say that inspectors general in each department should increase oversight of Section 508 compliance, which they rarely do, the Justice Department should resume reporting on its compliance with the regulations and the General Services Administration should publish its data on compliance. 

They also say that departments and agencies should incorporate people with disabilities and older adults into technology planning and evaluation, expand the use of human testers to evaluate accessibility and consider appointing accessibility officers who are responsible for compliance. 

The recommendations say Congress should hold federal departments and agencies accountable through oversight and legislation and should consider amending Section 508. The amendments should include measures like new language for meeting the needs of people with disabilities and older adults and add new enforcement authority, according to the list of recommendations.

Updated at 11:49 a.m.

Tags Bob Casey Bob Casey Department of Veterans Affairs Section 508 Senate Special Committee on Aging VA website accessibility

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  2. The Memo: New controversies deepen GOP’s ‘extremist’ problem
  3. Raffensperger calls on Georgia to end runoff elections
  4. White House: GOP lawmaker’s call for martial law ‘disgusting affront’ to ...
  5. Trump Organization lost secret criminal contempt trial
  6. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  7. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  8. Liberals struggle to find viable Twitter alternative after Musk takeover
  9. Can America survive two more Biden years?
  10. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  11. Ex-national security adviser says Russians were willing to free Paul Whelan ...
  12. Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, DJ on ‘Ellen,’ dies at 40: reports
  13. DeSantis calls for grand jury investigation of COVID vaccines 
  14. Rick Scott faces uncertain future after bruising midterm year
  15. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  16. Hutchinson calls another Trump White House bid ‘worst scenario’ for ...
  17. These five African countries were not invited to Biden’s summit
  18. Five takeaways from the fusion energy breakthrough
Load more

Video

See all Video