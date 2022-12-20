Omnibus includes $2.5M for residential security for senators

The omnibus bill to fund the government for fiscal 2023 includes more than $2 million for residential security for members of the Senate.

The bill states that $2.5 million shall be provided to the Office of the Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper of the Senate for a residential security system program that is to remain available until the funding is exhausted. The sergeant at arms and doorkeeper is the protocol and chief law enforcement officer and principle administrative manager for the Senate.

The residential security funding comes almost two months after a man broke into the San Francisco residence of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her husband, Paul Pelosi. The Speaker was not at the house at the time, but her husband was severely beaten with a hammer.

The man allegedly asked, “Where’s Nancy?” when he broke in. An officer testified in court last week that the assailant was also planning to target a range of other public figures, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son.

The assailant also said there is “evil in Washington” that originates with former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, according to the officer’s testimony.