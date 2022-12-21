Senate Democrat: Failing to pass omnibus would signal ‘weakness to whole world’ 

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) on Wednesday said failing to pass the omnibus spending bill would send a signal far beyond the corridors of Capitol Hill.

If it passes, the sweeping government funding package for fiscal 2023 “sends a tremendous signal out to everybody in the whole world that we can actually function,” Tester said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“If we don’t pass this bill, it sends a signal of weakness to the whole world,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said he hopes the Senate will pass the $1.7 trillion package as early as Wednesday, as a Friday government shutdown deadline looms.

The omnibus package includes $45 billion in aid for Ukraine as it continues its fight against Russia’s invasion.

“Considering where China is today, and what’s going on in Russia and North Korea and Iran, it puts us in a position to really keep this country safe,” Tester said of the bill.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to visit the White House and address a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

House Republicans have pledged to increase oversight of Ukraine support as they prepare to take the majority next month, and have tried to halt their GOP colleagues in the Senate from advancing the omnibus bill while Democrats remain in control of both chambers.

“This does give Ukraine some certainty. It gives the world some certainty that we’re gonna be there and promote democracy and watch how Ukraine utilizes these dollars,” Tester said of the aid, if the omnibus passes.

“There’s gonna be strict oversight on how this money is spent,” he added.