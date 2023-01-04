trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Biden praises McConnell, touts infrastructure law in Kentucky

by Brett Samuels - 01/04/23 2:02 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 01/04/23 2:02 PM ET

President Biden on Wednesday made an appeal to the value of bipartisanship during a trip to Kentucky, providing a stark split-screen moment with the chaos unfolding in the House back in Washington, D.C.

Biden delivered remarks in the shadow of the Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Kentucky and Ohio over the Ohio River, to tout investments from the bipartisan infrastructure law he signed in late 2021 that would improve local traffic and commerce.

But the speech was more broadly a nod to the president’s belief in collaboration and reaching across the aisle at a time when Republicans have been unable to muster the votes with their new majority to elect a Speaker in the House.

“I wanted to start off the new year at this historic project here in Ohio and Kentucky with a bipartisan group of officials because I believe it sends an important message, an important message to the entire country,” Biden said. “We can work together. We can get things done. We can move the nation forward if we just drop a little bit of our egos and focus on what’s needed in the country.”

Biden was joined by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), recently retired Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) to announce new funding for the bridge.

Biden repeatedly praised McConnell, a rival of Democrats for decades who many on the left see as a symbol of GOP obstructionism.

“I’m especially happy to be here with my friend and colleague of many years, and I might add the longest serving leader in the United States Senate,” Biden said, recognizing McConnell.

The president went on to note that he and McConnell don’t agree on everything but said the senator is “a man of his word” who is “willing to find common ground to get things done.” 

Biden credited McConnell, Brown and Portman for their work on the bipartisan infrastructure law, which contained roughly $1 trillion to fund roads, bridges, railways and other major projects across the country.

More than $1 billion in funds will go toward upgrades and repairs for the Brent Spence Bridge, which has been decaying for years. The money will be used to upgrade the existing structure and build a new bridge next to it that will improve traffic on the Interstate 71 and Interstate 75 corridor, which is a major freight route from Canada to Florida.

The second bridge will alleviate local traffic jams, Biden said, and allow tractor-trailers to flow more freely as they transport cargo and goods.

While Biden was in Kentucky, Vice President Harris was in Illinois to speak about infrastructure funds that will be used to rehabilitate drawbridges that cross the Calumet River near Chicago, allowing for easier movement of marine traffic and port traffic.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Connecticut on Wednesday to highlight infrastructure investments in the Gold Star Memorial Bridge, which carries I-95 traffic over the Thames River and connects New York and New England.

The travel, and the focus on a bipartisan piece of legislation, comes while the House GOP caucus is engulfed in drama in Washington, D.C.

As Biden was speaking in Kentucky, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) again failed to hit the majority required to be elected Speaker. It was the fourth ballot cast by lawmakers to attempt to elect a Speaker since Tuesday. No Speaker election had gone past a first ballot in 100 years.

Upon leaving the White House for Kentucky, Biden called the inability to elect a leader in the House “embarrassing” but said he would remain focused on promoting his agenda and getting things done.

Tags Biden infrastructure Joe Biden Kentucky Kevin McCarthy Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell Rob Portman Sherrod Brown

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Speaker election coverage: Signs of progress in GOP talks as McCarthy ...
  2. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  3. ‘Popcorn and blankets and alcohol’: GOP lawmaker jabs Democrats amid ...
  4. Three scenarios for how the McCarthy Speakership fight could end
  5. Who is Byron Donalds?
  6. Centrist Republican says ‘preliminary talks’ with Democrats underway on ...
  7. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  8. Gaetz on Trump support for McCarthy: ‘Sad’
  9. Biden praises McConnell, touts infrastructure law in Kentucky
  10. Santos charging to attend swearing-in: reports
  11. Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to ...
  12. McCarthy floats path to Speakership with lower vote threshold
  13. The digital dollar is coming on the back of the FTX collapse
  14. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  15. These 21 Republicans did not support McCarthy on Day 2 of the Speaker’s vote
  16. Rick Scott calls for ‘change’ within GOP in seven-figure national ad
  17. Trump calls for all Republicans to back McCarthy for Speaker
  18. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
Load more

Video

See all Video