trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Senate

Stabenow to retire, creating GOP pickup opportunity in Michigan 

by Alexander Bolton - 01/05/23 9:21 AM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 01/05/23 9:21 AM ET

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), the chairwoman of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee and a close ally of Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), announced Thursday she is not running for reelection in 2024. 

The announcement is a blow to Democrats’ hopes of keeping their Senate majority in 2025 as they face a tough Senate map this cycle. 

“Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate. I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on January 3, 2025,” Stabenow announced Thursday.  

Stabenow, the chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, says she will focus on passing the farm bill, which provides hundreds of billions of dollars in support to agriculture, in the 118th Congress. 

“For the next two years, I am intensely focused on continuing this important work to improve the lives of Michiganders. This includes leading the passage of the next five-year Farm Bill which determines our nation’s food and agriculture policies,” she said.  

Democrats have to defend 23 Senate seats in the next election — including those held by Independent Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), Bernie Sanders (Vt.) and Angus King (Maine).

Schumer also faces potential retirements in two red-leaning states, Montana and West Virginia, where centrist Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) are mulling whether to run for reelection. 

Keeping Sinema’s seat out of Republican hands in 2024 could also be a tough challenge after she announced her decision to leave the Democratic Party and register as an Independent. 

Sinema won’t say whether she plans to run for reelection, and she is expected to face Democratic and Republican opponents in a three-way general election race if she decides on a bid for a second Senate term.

Senate Republicans only need to defend 10 seats in 2024 and don’t have any obviously vulnerable incumbents up for re-election.  

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, won re-election to a second term in November, easily beating Tudor Dixon, a Republican, 54.5 percent to 43.9 percent.  

Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), however, faced a bruising re-election battle against Republican John James in 2020, narrowly winning 49.9 percent to 48.2 percent.  

Former President Trump carried Michigan in the 2016 presidential election but lost to President Joe Biden in the state in 2020 by nearly 3 percentage points. 

Stabenow said she intends “to begin a new chapter in my life” after her term ends by “continuing to serve our state outside of elected office” and spending more time with her family, including “my amazing 96-year-old mom.” 

Updated at 10:06 a.m.

Tags 2024 election Charles Schumer Debbie Stabenow Debbie Stabenow Farm Bill Kyrsten Sinema Michigan

More Senate News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  2. GOP discusses new concessions in behind-the-scenes talks on making McCarthy ...
  3. Stabenow to retire, creating GOP pickup opportunity in Michigan 
  4. Lawmakers say McCarthy Speaker fight portends debt ceiling crisis
  5. Prince Harry says William ‘knocked me to the floor’ during argument about ...
  6. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  7. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  8. House Speaker election coverage: Chamber narrowly votes to adjourn for day
  9. White House cautions against panic as XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant spreads
  10. Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in ...
  11. ‘Popcorn and blankets and alcohol’: GOP lawmaker jabs Democrats amid ...
  12. Hannity presses Boebert on Speaker chaos: ‘Is this a game show?’
  13. Kevin McCarthy’s debacle underscores the GOP’s deeper troubles
  14. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  15. Three scenarios for how the McCarthy Speakership fight could end
  16. These four House Republicans voted against adjourning amid Speaker fight
  17. House Speaker election coverage: McCarthy discusses concessions but no deal ...
  18. The digital dollar is coming on the back of the FTX collapse
Load more

Video

See all Video