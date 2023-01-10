trending:

Senate

Sen. Chuck Grassley to undergo surgery after hurting hip

by Julia Mueller - 01/10/23 9:13 PM ET
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)
Greg Nash
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) leaves the Old Senate Chamber following the Senate Republican leadership elections on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) will undergo surgery this week after hurting his hip, his office announced Tuesday, just days after the start of the new Congress.

The 89-year-old senator is “otherwise in good spirits” and expected to make a full recovery, according to a statement shared with The Hill. The exact nature of the injury was not disclosed.

“Join me in praying for a speedy recovery for @ChuckGrassley. I know he’ll be back on his 4am running routine in no time!” said Grassley’s fellow Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst (R) on Twitter Tuesday.

Iowa congresswoman Rep. Ashley Hinson (R) wished Grassley a “full and speedy recovery” in her own Twitter post and echoed Ernst in saying the senator will “be back to his morning runs in no time.”

Grassley is one of the longest-serving senators in U.S. history and won his eighth upper chamber term during last year’s midterms.

Grassley was in Iowa Monday to administer the oath of office to his grandson, Pat Grassley (R), to swear him in as Speaker of the Iowa state House, according to The Des Moines Register.

“Proud of my grandson Pat for being sworn in 2day as speaker of the Iowa house for another term He takes the job very seriously & leads the caucus well,” Grassley said on Twitter, sharing a photo of the pair.

